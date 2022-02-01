Championship
SwanseaSwansea City19:45LutonLuton Town
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 2Bennett
  • 26Naughton
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Christie
  • 4Downes
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 10Ntcham
  • 13Wolf
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 14Joseph
  • 17Piroe
  • 18Hamer
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 30Burns

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 32Osho
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Lansbury
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 29Bell
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 9Hylton

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 15Lockyer
  • 25Steer
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Oliver Langford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Swansea2688102834-632
19Hull2895142531-632
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

