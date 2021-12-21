Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus2CagliariCagliari0

Juventus 2-0 Cagliari: Federico Bernardeschi ends goal drought in win

Federico Bernardeschi
This was Federico Bernardeschi's first Serie A goal in front of fans since September 2018

Federico Bernardeschi ended his 60-game scoring drought for Juventus as they beat Cagliari to move up to fifth in Serie A.

Moise Kean headed Juve into the lead from a ball by Italy winger Bernardeschi.

Bernardeschi, 27, then hammered a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to seal the win against the side second from bottom in the table.

His last Juve goal was on 26 July 2020, 513 days ago.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have won four of their past five games in all competitions, conceding only once in that run.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5ArthurSubstituted forLocatelliat 83'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forMcKennieat 45'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 89'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 89'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forKulusevskiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Locatelli
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 45de Winter
  • 46Soulé

Cagliari

Formation 5-3-2

  • 28Cragno
  • 12Bellanova
  • 25Zappa
  • 23Ceppitelli
  • 44CarboniBooked at 24mins
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 14DeiolaSubstituted forOlivaat 71'minutes
  • 27Grassi
  • 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKeitaat 84'minutes
  • 20PereiroSubstituted forPavolettiat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 9Keita
  • 15Altare
  • 21Oliva
  • 24Faragò
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 31Radunovic
  • 32Ceter
  • 33Obert
Referee:
Federico Dionisi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Charalampos Lykogiannis with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Álvaro Morata.

  6. Booking

    Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Keita Baldé replaces Dalbert.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 2, Cagliari 0. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski following a fast break.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Manuel Locatelli replaces Arthur.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  13. Post update

    Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Alberto Grassi (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Alberto Grassi (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

