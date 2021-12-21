Last updated on .From the section European Football

This was Federico Bernardeschi's first Serie A goal in front of fans since September 2018

Federico Bernardeschi ended his 60-game scoring drought for Juventus as they beat Cagliari to move up to fifth in Serie A.

Moise Kean headed Juve into the lead from a ball by Italy winger Bernardeschi.

Bernardeschi, 27, then hammered a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to seal the win against the side second from bottom in the table.

His last Juve goal was on 26 July 2020, 513 days ago.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have won four of their past five games in all competitions, conceding only once in that run.