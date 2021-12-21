Match ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.
Federico Bernardeschi ended his 60-game scoring drought for Juventus as they beat Cagliari to move up to fifth in Serie A.
Moise Kean headed Juve into the lead from a ball by Italy winger Bernardeschi.
Bernardeschi, 27, then hammered a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to seal the win against the side second from bottom in the table.
His last Juve goal was on 26 July 2020, 513 days ago.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have won four of their past five games in all competitions, conceding only once in that run.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Szczesny
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5ArthurSubstituted forLocatelliat 83'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forMcKennieat 45'minutes
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 89'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 89'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forKulusevskiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 27Locatelli
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- 45de Winter
- 46Soulé
Cagliari
Formation 5-3-2
- 28Cragno
- 12Bellanova
- 25Zappa
- 23Ceppitelli
- 44CarboniBooked at 24mins
- 22Lykogiannis
- 14DeiolaSubstituted forOlivaat 71'minutes
- 27Grassi
- 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKeitaat 84'minutes
- 20PereiroSubstituted forPavolettiat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 9Keita
- 15Altare
- 21Oliva
- 24Faragò
- 30Pavoletti
- 31Radunovic
- 32Ceter
- 33Obert
- Referee:
- Federico Dionisi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
