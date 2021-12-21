Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have requested the Scottish Premiership winter break be moved forward to avoid festive fixtures being impacted by capped capacities.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced outdoor sporting events can have a maximum of 500 people attending from 26 December for three weeks.

Celtic are due to travel to St Johnstone on that day before hosting Hibernian then Rangers.

The Parkhead club say "the game owes it to supporters" to explore options.

The winter break for the Scottish top flight is due to commence on 4 January, with Hibs the first team back in Scottish Cup action on 20 January.

"Everyone at Celtic recognises the difficulties presented to society by the current pandemic, and the health and safety of all must always be our priority," said Celtic, whose fixture on Wednesday with St Mirren is now in doubt with the Covid-hit Paisley club requesting a postponement.

"In light of today's announcement regarding supporters attending matches, Celtic can confirm that it has today requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the fixtures affected by the regulations announced."

