Match ends, Sevilla 1, Barcelona 1.
Barcelona ended a torrid 2021 in disappointing fashion with a La Liga draw at 10-man Sevilla.
Xavi's men failed to find a win that would have taken them up to fourth.
Sevilla led following a training-ground move from a corner, as Ivan Rakitic rolled the ball into the area for Alejandro Gomez's first-time finish.
Ronald Araujo's header levelled before half-time and although Jules Kounde was sent off for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba, Barca could not break through.
The visitors did have chances with their man advantage but Gavi could not find the target with his free header and Ousmane Dembele curled against the post with six minutes remaining.
On-loan striker Luuk de Jong came on as a substitute and could have netted against his parent club deep in injury-time, but a weak header was straight at Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.
Xavi's side do move up one spot to seventh, while second-placed Sevilla failed to make up ground on league leaders Real Madrid and are now five points adrift of Carlo Ancelotti's men.
Barca travel to Mallorca in their next game on 2 January, hoping 2022 brings better fortunes after losing superstar Lionel Messi on a free transfer, sacking manager Ronald Koeman and being knocked out of the Champions League group stage this year.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 23KoundéBooked at 64mins
- 25Reges
- 20Santos Silva
- 4Rekik
- 8Jordán
- 18DelaneyBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAugustinssonat 86'minutes
- 10RakiticSubstituted forGudeljat 70'minutes
- 5OcamposSubstituted forFattoreat 90+2'minutes
- 12MirSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 70'minutes
- 24GómezSubstituted forSánchez Velascoat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Augustinsson
- 6Gudelj
- 11El Haddadi
- 15En-Nesyri
- 27Cruz Hernández
- 31Díaz
- 32Sánchez Velasco
- 36Romero
- 38Zarzana
- 42Fattore
- 43Quintana Navarro
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 3Piqué
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forLengletat 72'minutes
- 18Alba
- 21de JongSubstituted forde Jongat 85'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 11mins
- 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 77mins
- 7Dembélé
- 29JutglàSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 73'minutes
- 33EzzalzouliBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 31Balde Martínez
- 34Sanz
- 37Akhomach
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 31,358
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).
Post update
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla).
Post update
Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Valentino Fattore replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Post update
Offside, Sevilla. Yassine Bounou tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Booking
Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla).
Post update
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).
Post update
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ludwig Augustinsson replaces Thomas Delaney.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Juanlu Sánchez replaces Papu Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Frenkie de Jong.