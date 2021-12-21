Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Manzinga hits winner as Blues beat Ballymena to go top

Christy Manzinga's late goal proved decisive as Linfield reclaimed top spot in the Irish Premiership with a 1-0 win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

Manzinga calmly lifted the ball over Jordan Williamson 13 minutes from time.

The Blues move a point clear of Cliftonville, but Glentoran can draw level with the champions if they beat Coleraine on Wednesday.

At Stangmore Park, Alan O'Sullivan denied Dungannon as his late goal rescued a draw for Warrenpoint.

Linfield went into Tuesday's game knowing that three points would put the pressure back on Cliftonville and Glentoran in what is turning out to be a gripping title race.

However, they were frustrated for long spells against a stubborn Ballymena outfit, who had come out on top when the sides met in the League Cup in November.

In the first half, Manzinga had a penalty appeal waved away after going down under Dougie Wilson's challenge, moments before Kenny Kane broke clear for the visitors only for a heavy touch to allow Chris Johns to gather the ball.

Manzinga could have put David Healy's side ahead just before the break, but Williamson did well to save the striker's effort.

Ballymena appeared rejuvenated after the restart, however, and almost took the lead when Trai Hume cleared Paul McElroy's effort off the line before Kane struck a post with a curling effort.

Linfield were patient, though, and they finally breached the Ballymena rearguard when Hume slipped a through ball into Manzinga, who showed composure as he lifted the ball over the onrushing Williamson.

While Manzinga was forced off with an injury just moments later, Linfield saw the game out to pick up three crucial points before hosting rivals Glentoran on Monday.

O'Sullivan strikes late to deny Swifts

Watch: Dungannon Swifts 2-2 Warrenpoint Town

There was late drama at Stangmore Park, too, as O'Sullivan snatched a much-needed draw for Warrenpoint against Dungannon despite the visitors ending the game with 10 men following Gavin Peers' dismissal.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Ben Gallagher headed them into a 10th-minute lead after connecting with Rhyss Campbell's cross.

Warrenpoint hit back with their own headed effort, however, as Gregory Moorhouse rose highest at the back post to nod Steven Ball's cross past Swifts keeper Michael Quinn.

In the second half, Adam Glenny denied O'Sullivan with a brilliant last-ditch tackle just moments before Point captain Peers received his second booking for a foul on Darragh McBrien.

Point's misery was compounded when Glenny pounced after the away side failed to clear McBrien's dangerous cross.

That looked like being enough to give Dungannon all three points, but O'Sullivan had other ideas, beating Quinn with a low effort as Ball notched his second assist of the evening.

The result was enough to lift Dungannon into 10th place above Portadown before another meeting with Warrenpoint on Monday.