Tottenham have had three games postponed for weather and Covid cases this month

Tottenham Hotspur are considering an appeal against Uefa's decision to award Rennes a 3-0 victory after their Europa Conference League fixture was postponed and they exited the competition.

It was ruled Spurs should forfeit the match as they called it off because of rising Covid-19 cases.

Manager Antonio Conte says the club are speaking to lawyers about the decision.

"It is not definitive, but there is another step to confirm or not this incredible decision," he said.

"We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court. I can't accept this. We are very, very disappointed with Uefa for this decision.

"It's unfair for sure. We deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. I'm very disappointed with Uefa's decision.

"I don't want to understand but I hope in the future something can change because we deserve to play for qualification on the pitch, not in this way. It's not our fault."

Spurs also saw their match with Leicester postponed last weekend because of the outbreak of the virus.