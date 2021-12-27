Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales women's football team had a new manager in 2021, Gemma Grainger succeeding Jayne Ludlow, who stood down in January.

They also began the qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup including a 4-0 win over Estonia, 5-0 victory against Greece and a 6-0 rout of Kazakhstan.

But can you name the nine different players who have shared the 18 goals scored over the last 12 months?

Try our three minute quiz - good luck!