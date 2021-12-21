Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Fulham remain two points clear of Bournemouth at the top of the Championship

Fulham say one of their players received racist abuse on social media following their Championship defeat by Sheffield United on Monday.

Fulham have failed to win any of their past five games having drawn the four before the loss at Craven Cottage.

"Fulham Football Club is disappointed to learn that one of our players was the recipient of deplorable racist abuse on social media," the club said in a statement on their website.

"We stand firmly with him and will be working with him to provide all the support he needs.

"In the meantime, we will also refer the matter to the police and other relevant authorities to ensure that it is dealt with appropriately.

"Fulham is an open and inclusive club and does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any form."