Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Stephen Crainey began his career at Celtic as a player before moving to England

League One Fleetwood Town have given Stephen Crainey a deal as head coach until the end of the season, after a successful interim spell in charge.

The 40-year-old has won two of his past three games, and taken eight points from 18 since stepping up from under-23 duties after Simon Grayson's exit.

Crainey, who spent a season with the Cod Army as a player, first re-joined as an academy coach in 2017.

"We've seen real leadership qualities," chairman Andy Pilley said. external-link

"We've been hugely impressed with the way Stephen has managed to get the best out of a squad and the way he's stepped up to manage the side through what has been a really difficult spell with injuries.

"It was an easy decision to appoint him until the end of the season at least. Stephen has worked really hard to get himself into this position with the club, and it's a promotion we feel is richly deserved."

The former Scotland international, who played for clubs including Celtic, Southampton, Leeds and Blackpool, will continue to be assisted by coach Barry Nicholson.

During his time with the academy, Crainey worked with current first-team players such as James Hill, Jay Matete, Shayden Morris and Ged Garner.

Fleetwood are 18th in League One, just two points above the relegation zone.