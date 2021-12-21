Dominik Frieser helped Barnsley to last year's Championship play-offs

Austrian forward Dominik Frieser has left Championship side Barnsley by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old, who joined from LASK Linz in August 2020 during compatriot Gerhard Struber's spell in charge, scored five goals in 63 Tykes games.

He has featured just twice under new boss Poya Asbaghi and not played since 24 November.

"Dominik has been a consummate professional during his time," chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said.

"As a player, he will be remembered as someone who gave everything from the first minute to the last and I would like to thank him for his efforts.

"All at Oakwell wish Dominik and his family the best for the remainder of his career and he will always be welcome back."

Frieser added: "I want to thank all Barnsley supporters for their support over the last 18 months. Since arriving in England, you have made this experience one that neither me or my family will ever forget."