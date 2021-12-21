Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Everton will make a third attempt to sign Rangers and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20. (Guardian) external-link

The Toffees may have to pay £10m to secure a deal for Patterson. (Mail) external-link

Patterson is believed to be interested in a move after being restricted for game time at Rangers. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Celtic are being backed by nine fellow Scottish Premiership clubs in their call to bring forward the winter break, but Rangers are not among that nine. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is in favour of bringing forward the January hiatus. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Glass expects to lose Ryan Hedges with the Aberdeen winger free to talk to other clubs from next month. (Record) external-link

Blackburn Rovers are favourites to sign Hedges. (Express) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is surprised by comparisons between himself and club great Henrik Larsson. (Record) external-link

Kyogo received messages of congratulations from Andres Iniesta and Shunsuke Nakamura after scoring twice in Celtic's 2-1 Scottish League Cup final win over Hibernian. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Winger Jota is expected to miss Celtic's meeting with Rangers on 2 January, should the game go ahead. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Jota's hamstring injury was "quite significant". (Record) external-link

Hearts are close to signing Melbourne City defender Nathaniel Atkinson. (Express) external-link

Dundee have opened contract talks with midfielder Shaun Byrne amid interest from English clubs. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dundee boss James McPake is a fan of Motherwell striker Tony Watt but does not know if he has the budget to bring him to Dens Park after the forward rejected a new deal at Fir Park. (Express) external-link