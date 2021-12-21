Scottish Gossip: Patterson, Rangers, Everton, Celtic, Jota, Aberdee, Hearts
Everton will make a third attempt to sign Rangers and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20. (Guardian)
The Toffees may have to pay £10m to secure a deal for Patterson. (Mail)
Patterson is believed to be interested in a move after being restricted for game time at Rangers. (The Times - subscription required)
Celtic are being backed by nine fellow Scottish Premiership clubs in their call to bring forward the winter break, but Rangers are not among that nine. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is in favour of bringing forward the January hiatus. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Glass expects to lose Ryan Hedges with the Aberdeen winger free to talk to other clubs from next month. (Record)
Blackburn Rovers are favourites to sign Hedges. (Express)
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is surprised by comparisons between himself and club great Henrik Larsson. (Record)
Kyogo received messages of congratulations from Andres Iniesta and Shunsuke Nakamura after scoring twice in Celtic's 2-1 Scottish League Cup final win over Hibernian. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Winger Jota is expected to miss Celtic's meeting with Rangers on 2 January, should the game go ahead. (Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Jota's hamstring injury was "quite significant". (Record)
Hearts are close to signing Melbourne City defender Nathaniel Atkinson. (Express)
Dundee have opened contract talks with midfielder Shaun Byrne amid interest from English clubs. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee boss James McPake is a fan of Motherwell striker Tony Watt but does not know if he has the budget to bring him to Dens Park after the forward rejected a new deal at Fir Park. (Express)
Ayr United are considering a move to bring Celtic B team coach Darren O'Dea in as their new manager. (Sun)