Danish midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard made her senior international debut for Denmark in March 2008

Reading have signed Denmark midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard on a deal until June 2023.

Troelsgaard, 33, has spent the last four years with Swedish club FC Rosengard.

She has 160 caps for her country and is their third-highest scorer with 55 international goals.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: "She is someone that wants to come and be a part of this growing group and make an impact in the league."

Troelsgaard is set to make her first appearance for the Royals at home to Leicester City in the Women's Super League on 9 January.

Denmark's female Player of the Year in 2011, she has won league titles in her homeland with Brondby IF and in Sweden with Rosengard.

Chambers added: "Sanne is a great addition to the club. She brings a wealth of experience in the women's game at international and Champions League level.

"Sanne is still so hungry to progress and wants to push this club with the magnificent group I have already."