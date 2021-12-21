Last updated on .From the section Morton

Dougie Imrie (far left) had been part of Livingston's coaching staff

Dougie Imrie has been announced as the new manager of Greenock Morton, replacing Gus MacPherson.

The 38-year-old takes on his first managerial role, having coached at Livingston earlier this year.

As a midfielder, Imrie played for Morton in season 2013-14 scoring 11 times in 33 appearances.

The Greenock side are a point adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship and are scheduled to play Queen of the South on Sunday.