YeovilYeovil Town19:45WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Weymouth

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 21Robinson
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 22Barclay
  • 3Barnett
  • 7Worthington
  • 19Wakefield
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 23Yussuf

Substitutes

  • 9Reid
  • 12Evans
  • 14Bradley
  • 20Stephens
  • 24D'Ath

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 6Cordner
  • 12Mnoga
  • 8Mussa
  • 26Harfield
  • 17Drewe
  • 23Murray
  • 10McQuoid
  • 14Bearwish
  • 18Mampala
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 5Morgan
  • 7Goodship
  • 20Blair
  • 27Rose
  • 29Greenidge
Referee:
Scott Jackson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport25163652242851
2Chesterfield24148245202550
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley25155542261650
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Wrexham25137542251746
7Solihull Moors25136641231845
8Notts County23126540261442
9Dag & Red261331048351342
10Grimsby251231037271039
11Yeovil2310492424034
12Torquay25104113840-234
13Woking25101143838031
14Eastleigh2494112636-1031
15Aldershot2686123038-830
16Southend2485112334-1129
17Barnet2376102641-1527
18Altrincham2675143750-1326
19Maidenhead United2475122645-1926
20Wealdstone2467112235-1325
21Weymouth2444162546-2116
22King's Lynn2332182150-2911
23Dover2614212059-39-5
