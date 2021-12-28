National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0BromleyBromley0

Maidenhead United v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gyollai
  • 15Beckwith
  • 4De Havilland
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 27Adams
  • 24Massey
  • 8Donnellan
  • 11Sparkes
  • 19Upward
  • 9Blissett
  • 22Kelly

Substitutes

  • 3Wells
  • 5Parry
  • 6Clerima
  • 7Asonganyi
  • 18Acquah

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 4Bingham
  • 5Bush
  • 9Cheek
  • 7Coulson
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 8Arthurs
  • 10Alabi
  • 17Webster
  • 18Whitely
  • 22Alexander

Substitutes

  • 2Partington
  • 19Forster
  • 24Sablier
  • 26Francis
  • 34Cawley
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield19117136152140
2Halifax20124431161540
3Bromley21116436231339
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Wrexham21107435201537
6Solihull Moors2110742820837
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport20104634231134
9Dag & Red21103839261333
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay218493132-128
13Altrincham217593434026
14Woking2182113232026
15Eastleigh197572124-326
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2164112433-922
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Maidenhead United1944111938-1916
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2105161646-30-7
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC