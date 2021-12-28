National League
AltrinchamAltrincham0WrexhamWrexham0

Altrincham v Wrexham

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 18Digie
  • 19Fitzpatrick
  • 10Hancock
  • 6Moult
  • 24Senior
  • 8Porter
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 32Marriott
  • 11Colclough
  • 15Kosylo

Substitutes

  • 2Densmore
  • 7Mooney
  • 27Leitch-Smith
  • 28Furman
  • 30Drench

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 5Hayden
  • 6Tozer
  • 8Young
  • 17Hosannah
  • 26Lennon
  • 7DaviesBooked at 13mins
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 30Jones
  • 19Ponticelli
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 16Green
  • 20Angus
  • 21Dibble
  • 32Cleworth
  • 39Thomas
Referee:
Tom Bishop

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Jordan Davies (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield19117136152140
2Halifax20124431161540
3Bromley21116436231339
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Wrexham21107435201537
6Solihull Moors2110742820837
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport20104634231134
9Dag & Red21103839261333
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay218493132-128
13Altrincham217593434026
14Woking2182113232026
15Eastleigh197572124-326
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2164112433-922
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Maidenhead United1944111938-1916
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2105161646-30-7
View full National League table

