National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Barnet

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 20Atkinson
  • 22Lopata
  • 12Clifford
  • 24Demetriou
  • 38Husin
  • 10Dalby
  • 11Powell
  • 30Dennis

Substitutes

  • 8Dunne
  • 23Andeng-Ndi
  • 25Wood
  • 27Davies
  • 35Kensdale

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Oxborough
  • 2Thomas
  • 3Howe
  • 10Powell
  • 28Woods
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 15Greenidge
  • 11Mason-Clark
  • 18Fonguck
  • 7Hall
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 4Payne
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 16Flanagan
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 24Askew
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport25163652242851
2Chesterfield24148245202550
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley25155542261650
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Wrexham25137542251746
7Solihull Moors25136641231845
8Notts County23126540261442
9Dag & Red261331048351342
10Grimsby251231037271039
11Yeovil2310492424034
12Torquay25104113840-234
13Woking25101143838031
14Eastleigh2494112636-1031
15Aldershot2686123038-830
16Southend2485112334-1129
17Barnet2376102641-1527
18Altrincham2675143750-1326
19Maidenhead United2475122645-1926
20Wealdstone2467112235-1325
21Weymouth2444162546-2116
22King's Lynn2332182150-2911
23Dover2614212059-39-5
