National League
EastleighEastleigh0TorquayTorquay United0

Eastleigh v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Hare
  • 6Boyce
  • 20Whelan
  • 3Kelly
  • 5Broadbent
  • 19Hollands
  • 8Pritchard
  • 12Hesketh
  • 10Barnett
  • 11Hill

Substitutes

  • 7Smart
  • 13Flitney
  • 17Whitehall
  • 21Bragg
  • 25Maghoma

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37MacDonald
  • 2Wynter
  • 3Martin
  • 10Little
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 4Lapslie
  • 9Wright
  • 19Lolos
  • 21Moxey
  • 28Sparkes
  • 31Lewis

Substitutes

  • 1Halstead
  • 5Omar
  • 8Hall
  • 14Johnson
  • 30Holman
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield19117136152140
2Halifax20124431161540
3Bromley21116436231339
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Wrexham21107435201537
6Solihull Moors2110742820837
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport20104634231134
9Dag & Red21103839261333
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay218493132-128
13Altrincham217593434026
14Woking2182113232026
15Eastleigh197572124-326
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2164112433-922
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Maidenhead United1944111938-1916
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2105161646-30-7
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC