Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0StockportStockport County0

Solihull Moors v Stockport County

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Gudger
  • 10Osborne
  • 8Maycock
  • 7Sbarra
  • 9Rooney
  • 11Barnett
  • 14Boyes
  • 18Ball
  • 28Lundstram

Substitutes

  • 3Cranston
  • 4Storer
  • 12McNally
  • 19Dallas
  • 24Newton

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 3Kitching
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Collar
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 5Palmer
  • 9Madden
  • 17Rydel
  • 18Croasdale
  • 22Quigley
  • 27Crankshaw

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 8Rooney
  • 11Jennings
  • 16Keane
  • 20Newby
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield19117136152140
2Halifax20124431161540
3Bromley21116436231339
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Wrexham21107435201537
6Solihull Moors2110742820837
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport20104634231134
9Dag & Red21103839261333
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay218493132-128
13Altrincham217593434026
14Woking2182113232026
15Eastleigh197572124-326
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2164112433-922
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Maidenhead United1944111938-1916
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2105161646-30-7
View full National League table

