National League
WokingWoking1DoverDover Athletic1

Woking v Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 4Champion
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 8Nwabuokei
  • 6Diarra
  • 9Effiong
  • 11Johnson
  • 16Annesley
  • 18Britton
  • 23Anderson

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 3Casey
  • 7Loza
  • 17Allarakhia
  • 21Block

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Andre
  • 3Wood
  • 16Ransom
  • 22Arthur
  • 23Collinge
  • 6Goodman
  • 25Hanson
  • 18Woods
  • 7Da Costa
  • 10Williamson
  • 26Pavey

Substitutes

  • 1Bexon
  • 8Caton
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 19Carney
  • 21Tiensia
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Dover Athletic 1. Jake Goodman (Dover Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Goal! Woking 1, Dover Athletic 0. Max Kretzschmar (Woking) converts the penalty with a.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield19117136152140
2Halifax20124431161540
3Bromley21116436231339
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Wrexham21107435201537
6Solihull Moors2110742820837
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport20104634231134
9Dag & Red21103839261333
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay218493132-128
13Altrincham217593434026
14Woking2182113232026
15Eastleigh197572124-326
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2164112433-922
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Maidenhead United1944111938-1916
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2105161646-30-7
View full National League table

