Woking v Dover Athletic

Goal! Woking 1, Dover Athletic 1. Jake Goodman (Dover Athletic).
WokingWoking1DoverDover Athletic1
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Goal! Woking 1, Dover Athletic 0. Max Kretzschmar (Woking) converts the penalty with a.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|19
|11
|7
|1
|36
|15
|21
|40
|2
|Halifax
|20
|12
|4
|4
|31
|16
|15
|40
|3
|Bromley
|21
|11
|6
|4
|36
|23
|13
|39
|4
|Boreham Wood
|18
|11
|5
|2
|28
|13
|15
|38
|5
|Wrexham
|21
|10
|7
|4
|35
|20
|15
|37
|6
|Solihull Moors
|21
|10
|7
|4
|28
|20
|8
|37
|7
|Notts County
|19
|10
|5
|4
|33
|22
|11
|35
|8
|Stockport
|20
|10
|4
|6
|34
|23
|11
|34
|9
|Dag & Red
|21
|10
|3
|8
|39
|26
|13
|33
|10
|Grimsby
|19
|10
|2
|7
|31
|21
|10
|32
|11
|Yeovil
|19
|9
|4
|6
|20
|18
|2
|31
|12
|Torquay
|21
|8
|4
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|28
|13
|Altrincham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|34
|34
|0
|26
|14
|Woking
|21
|8
|2
|11
|32
|32
|0
|26
|15
|Eastleigh
|19
|7
|5
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|26
|16
|Barnet
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|25
|17
|Aldershot
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|-9
|22
|18
|Wealdstone
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|21
|19
|Southend
|19
|4
|4
|11
|16
|31
|-15
|16
|20
|Maidenhead United
|19
|4
|4
|11
|19
|38
|-19
|16
|21
|Weymouth
|19
|4
|3
|12
|21
|38
|-17
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|19
|3
|2
|14
|17
|40
|-23
|11
|23
|Dover
|21
|0
|5
|16
|16
|46
|-30
|-7
