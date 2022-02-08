Grimsby Town v King's Lynn Town

GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|26
|17
|3
|6
|53
|24
|29
|54
|2
|Chesterfield
|25
|15
|8
|2
|47
|21
|26
|53
|3
|Halifax
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|21
|20
|50
|4
|Bromley
|25
|15
|5
|5
|42
|26
|16
|50
|5
|Boreham Wood
|23
|14
|7
|2
|34
|15
|19
|49
|6
|Solihull Moors
|26
|13
|7
|6
|41
|23
|18
|46
|7
|Wrexham
|26
|13
|7
|6
|42
|26
|16
|46
|8
|Notts County
|24
|12
|6
|6
|41
|28
|13
|42
|9
|Dag & Red
|27
|13
|3
|11
|49
|37
|12
|42
|10
|Grimsby
|26
|13
|3
|10
|39
|28
|11
|42
|11
|Torquay
|26
|11
|4
|11
|39
|40
|-1
|37
|12
|Yeovil
|25
|10
|6
|9
|25
|25
|0
|36
|13
|Woking
|26
|10
|2
|14
|40
|40
|0
|32
|14
|Eastleigh
|25
|9
|5
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|32
|15
|Southend
|25
|9
|5
|11
|25
|35
|-10
|32
|16
|Aldershot
|27
|8
|6
|13
|31
|41
|-10
|30
|17
|Barnet
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|44
|-14
|30
|18
|Altrincham
|27
|7
|6
|14
|39
|52
|-13
|27
|19
|Maidenhead United
|25
|7
|6
|12
|28
|47
|-19
|27
|20
|Wealdstone
|24
|6
|7
|11
|22
|35
|-13
|25
|21
|Weymouth
|26
|4
|5
|17
|26
|50
|-24
|17
|22
|King's Lynn
|24
|4
|2
|18
|24
|50
|-26
|14
|23
|Dover
|27
|1
|4
|22
|20
|60
|-40
|-5
