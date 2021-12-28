National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield0HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 3Miller
  • 12Williams
  • 8Weston
  • 32Kerr
  • 5Gunning
  • 29Whittle
  • 4Oyeleke
  • 16Kellerman
  • 19Tshimanga
  • 9Asante

Substitutes

  • 10Mandeville
  • 11Clarke
  • 22Grimes
  • 23Payne
  • 28Khan

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 21Warren
  • 3Senior
  • 8Green
  • 31Maher
  • 6Bradbury
  • 17Spence
  • 20Gilmour
  • 10Warburton
  • 25Slew
  • 11Waters

Substitutes

  • 4Summerfield
  • 5Debrah
  • 14Stenson
  • 22Vale
  • 26Woods
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield19117136152140
2Halifax20124431161540
3Bromley21116436231339
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Wrexham21107435201537
6Solihull Moors2110742820837
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport20104634231134
9Dag & Red21103839261333
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay218493132-128
13Altrincham217593434026
14Woking2182113232026
15Eastleigh197572124-326
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2164112433-922
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Maidenhead United1944111938-1916
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2105161646-30-7
