Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in three home games

Crystal Palace climbed into the top half of the Premier League after easing to victory against Norwich at Selhurst Park.

Three first-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp condemned the Canaries to the foot of the table at the end of 2021.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves a goal down after eight minutes when Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area and Edouard converted from the spot for his first goal since October.

Palace took charge from there with Hughes their driving force. He sprung forward and slipped in Mateta, who could only find the side-netting.

Mateta made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season seven minutes before half-time. Edouard pulled out to the left and played in a low cross that Mateta placed past Angus Gunn with superb precision.

Just seconds earlier, Jacob Sorensen squandered a superb chance for Norwich at the other end, and four minutes later, Schlupp added a third with a powerful finish from a tight angle.

Sam Byram clipped the top of the crossbar with a header in stoppage time, but Norwich's defensive issues had already given them a mountain to climb.

Gunn did his best to keep the score down with an excellent double save to deny Schlupp and then Mateta in the second half, while Vicente Guaita was forced into rare action by a Przemyslaw Placheta strike.

58 McCracken Referee: Paul Tierney Attendance: 24,433 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0. Post update Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City). Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Post update Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell. Post update Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams. Post update Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson. Post update Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Rowe is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins replaces Joachim Andersen. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside. Post update Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward