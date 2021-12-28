Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
Crystal Palace climbed into the top half of the Premier League after easing to victory against Norwich at Selhurst Park.
Three first-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp condemned the Canaries to the foot of the table at the end of 2021.
The visitors started brightly but found themselves a goal down after eight minutes when Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area and Edouard converted from the spot for his first goal since October.
Palace took charge from there with Hughes their driving force. He sprung forward and slipped in Mateta, who could only find the side-netting.
Mateta made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season seven minutes before half-time. Edouard pulled out to the left and played in a low cross that Mateta placed past Angus Gunn with superb precision.
Just seconds earlier, Jacob Sorensen squandered a superb chance for Norwich at the other end, and four minutes later, Schlupp added a third with a powerful finish from a tight angle.
Sam Byram clipped the top of the crossbar with a header in stoppage time, but Norwich's defensive issues had already given them a mountain to climb.
Gunn did his best to keep the score down with an excellent double save to deny Schlupp and then Mateta in the second half, while Vicente Guaita was forced into rare action by a Przemyslaw Placheta strike.
- Follow live text commentary of Crystal Palace v Norwich City, plus the rest of Tuesday's Premier League games
- Go straight to all the best Palace content
- Visit our Norwich page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
8.57
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
6.76
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameGunnAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number3Player nameByramAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
3.13
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
2.81
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number11Player namePlachetaAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number18Player nameTzolisAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
3.52
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number46Player nameRoweAverage rating
5.61
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16AndersenSubstituted forTomkinsat 83'minutes
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 15Schlupp
- 8Kouyaté
- 12HughesSubstituted forMilivojevicat 73'minutes
- 9J Ayew
- 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 81'minutes
- 22ÉdouardBooked at 22mins
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 19Matthews
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
- 36Ferguson
- 44Riedewald
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Gunn
- 3ByramBooked at 29mins
- 19Sørensen
- 4GibsonBooked at 10mins
- 30GiannoulisSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 8Gilmour
- 23McLean
- 11PlachetaSubstituted forSargentat 81'minutes
- 20Lees-Melou
- 18TzolisSubstituted forRoweat 68'minutes
- 35Idah
Substitutes
- 10Dowell
- 15Kabak
- 21Williams
- 24Sargent
- 26Mumba
- 33McGovern
- 46Rowe
- 58McCracken
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 24,433
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
Post update
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Rowe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins replaces Joachim Andersen.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
How Soon Is Now!!
No Wilf
No Connor
No Opposition
No problem