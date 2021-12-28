Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace3NorwichNorwich City0

Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich: Eagles soar into top half after three first-half goals

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace celebrate goal against Norwich
Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in three home games

Crystal Palace climbed into the top half of the Premier League after easing to victory against Norwich at Selhurst Park.

Three first-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp condemned the Canaries to the foot of the table at the end of 2021.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves a goal down after eight minutes when Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area and Edouard converted from the spot for his first goal since October.

Palace took charge from there with Hughes their driving force. He sprung forward and slipped in Mateta, who could only find the side-netting.

Mateta made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season seven minutes before half-time. Edouard pulled out to the left and played in a low cross that Mateta placed past Angus Gunn with superb precision.

Just seconds earlier, Jacob Sorensen squandered a superb chance for Norwich at the other end, and four minutes later, Schlupp added a third with a powerful finish from a tight angle.

Sam Byram clipped the top of the crossbar with a header in stoppage time, but Norwich's defensive issues had already given them a mountain to climb.

Gunn did his best to keep the score down with an excellent double save to deny Schlupp and then Mateta in the second half, while Vicente Guaita was forced into rare action by a Przemyslaw Placheta strike.

More to follow.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.66

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.83

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.01

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.05

  6. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.95

  8. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.57

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.13

  10. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    7.11

  11. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    8.57

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.76

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameGunn
    Average rating

    3.48

  2. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    3.90

  3. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    5.22

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    3.13

  5. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    4.10

  6. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    2.81

  7. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    3.54

  8. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    3.70

  9. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    3.42

  10. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    3.39

  11. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    3.52

Substitutes

  1. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    3.70

  2. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    3.50

  3. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    5.61

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16AndersenSubstituted forTomkinsat 83'minutes
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15Schlupp
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 12HughesSubstituted forMilivojevicat 73'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 81'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardBooked at 22mins

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 19Matthews
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
  • 36Ferguson
  • 44Riedewald

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 3ByramBooked at 29mins
  • 19Sørensen
  • 4GibsonBooked at 10mins
  • 30GiannoulisSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
  • 8Gilmour
  • 23McLean
  • 11PlachetaSubstituted forSargentat 81'minutes
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 18TzolisSubstituted forRoweat 68'minutes
  • 35Idah

Substitutes

  • 10Dowell
  • 15Kabak
  • 21Williams
  • 24Sargent
  • 26Mumba
  • 33McGovern
  • 46Rowe
  • 58McCracken
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
24,433

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Williams.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  16. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Rowe is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins replaces Joachim Andersen.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

