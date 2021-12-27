Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is suspended after his Boxing Day red card

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, who is banned after his red card in the Boxing Day defeat to Tottenham.

Palace, who had requested the Spurs game be postponed, will monitor their Covid-19 cases, with head coach Patrick Vieira among those who tested positive.

Norwich have also been hit by a surge in Covid cases, with goalkeeper Tim Krul among those missing for the 5-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Head coach Dean Smith says playing another game so soon is "ridiculous".

Norwich's lengthy injury list includes Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Grant Hanley (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Norwich (W3, D2).

Norwich are winless in their past 16 away league games at Crystal Palace (D5, L11).

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost four of their last six league matches (W1, D1).

Since their return to the top flight in 2013-14, Palace have failed to score in 118 Premier League games, 18 more than any other side in that time.

But they have scored in each of their last eight league games at Selhurst Park, their longest-ever scoring streak in Premier League home games.

Palace haven't won their final league game in any of the last nine calendar years.

Patrick Vieira's side have only won three of their last 24 Premier League matches without Wilfried Zaha (D3 L18).

Norwich City

Norwich have lost their last four league games.

They have scored just eight league goals this season, failing to score in 12 of their 18 Premier League fixtures.

The Canaries have drawn their final league game in four of the last five calendar years, with their last such victory coming in 2015 against Aston Villa.

Norwich's only victory in 27 Premier League games in London came this season at Brentford.

