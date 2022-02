Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jose Sa's own goal was Arsenal's latest winning goal in a Premier League game since January 2017 when Alexis Sanchez scored after 97 minutes and 14 seconds against Burnley

An own goal from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa completed a dramatic late turnaround as Arsenal maintained their pursuit of a top-four place with a hard-fought Premier League win over Wolves.

For long periods Hwang Hee-chan's early effort had looked like being decisive for the visitors.

However, Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe levelled from Eddie Nketiah's pass with eight minutes left and Sa then tipped Alexandre Lacazette's effort into his own goal in the 95th minute.

Match ends, Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Martin Ødegaard tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside. goal Goal! Own Goal by José Sá, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Post update Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nuno Tavares. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Kieran Tierney because of an injury. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Rúben Neves. Post update Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Daniel Podence. Booking Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Granit Xhaka. Post update Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Thomas Partey. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. Post update Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Cédric Soares. Post update Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. José Sá tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Hwang Hee-Chan. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Martin Ødegaard is caught offside.