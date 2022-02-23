Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in the second half against Wolves earlier this month for two bookings shown at the same time - one for stopping a throw-in and the other for a foul seconds later

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is available after serving a one-match ban for his red card in the reverse fixture against Wolves a fortnight ago.

There could be a recall for full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was an unused substitute for the win over Brentford.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez returns to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since fracturing his skull there in November 2020.

Defenders Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have resumed full training.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are winless in four Premier League home matches versus Wolves - including three draws - since a 2-0 victory 11 years ago.

Wolves have won three of the seven Premier League meetings since returning to the top flight in 2018, drawing two and losing two.

Wolves can win successive league away games against Arsenal for only the second time, after 1979.

The Gunners have scored in 28 matches in a row versus Wolves in all competitions. They last failed to do so in a 1-0 top-flight defeat at Highbury in February 1979.

Arsenal

Arsenal have already matched last season's final total of eight home league wins.

Their tally of 13 Premier League victories from September onwards has only been bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Gunners have kept 11 league clean sheets this campaign, one short of their total number for 2020-21.

Bukayo Saka has scored five goals in his past six Premier League appearances.

Alexandre Lacazette has provided an assist in five of Arsenal's last seven Premier League matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves can equal their club record of five successive top-flight away wins. They have matched their club record of seven Premier League away victories in a season, set in 2019-20.

Their only defeat in eight league games came against Arsenal two weeks ago.

Wolves have already matched last season's final total of 12 league wins.

They have earned 15 points in 2022, second only to Liverpool's 16 prior to the midweek fixtures.

Bruno Lage's side have not conceded more than one goal in any of their past 13 league matches, keeping seven clean sheets.

