LeicesterLeicester City1LiverpoolLiverpool0

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Ademola Lookman scores as Foxes beat Reds

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

By Emlyn Begley

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman's opener was Leicester's first shot on target

Ademola Lookman scored the only goal as Leicester beat Liverpool to leave the Reds six points off the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's biggest chances came in the first half when Mohamed Salah had a 15th-minute penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel and headed the rebound off the bar.

Sadio Mane then missed a couple of opportunities for Jurgen Klopp's side before they were made to pay by the hosts in the 59th minute.

Former Everton forward Lookman, with only his fourth touch after coming on, took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's pass in his stride, beat Joel Matip and rifled a shot past Alisson - Leicester's only shot on target.

Leicester, missing several first-team players, hung on despite relentless late Liverpool pressure - just six days after blowing a 3-1 lead to lose on penalties against the same opposition in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

With only their second defeat of the season, Liverpool are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, while Leicester - who have won just two games out of seven - move up to ninth.

The Reds could also end 2021 in third place and nine points off top spot if Pep Guardiola's City beat Brentford, and Chelsea at least draw with Brighton, on Wednesday.

Huge blow for Reds' title hopes?

Goals seemed to be practically guaranteed in this one. Liverpool had scored a club record 50 in their opening 18 league games.

Leicester had netted 12 and let in another dozen in their last four games, including the 3-3 cup draw at Anfield and a 6-3 defeat by Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Injury problems for the Foxes meant Wilfred Ndidi returned from a hamstring problem to start at centre-back.

He fouled Salah for the penalty which everybody expected to produce the opener.

But Schmeichel guessed right as the Reds failed from the spot for the first time in the Premier League in more than four years.

Salah should also have netted the rebound too with Schmeichel on the ground, but his looping header in front of an empty net hit the crossbar.

That means he ends 2021 on 24 Premier League goals and 11 assists.

The Reds had a host of half-chances, with Jordan Henderson half-volleying off target on three occasions in the opening period.

Schmeichel then did well to keep out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's overhit cross and Salah's first-time effort - with Mane missing a couple of good chances too.

Vardy caused the visitors problems - but substitute Lookman's goal three minutes after coming on was their only shot on target.

In their thrilling cup clash, Liverpool came from two goals down to break the Foxes' hearts with a 95th-minute equaliser, but this time the hosts held their nerve.

Liverpool kept pushing until the end with Diogo Jota heading wide and Schmeichel saving a Virgil van Dijk shot with his feet.

This was their first league game without scoring in 29 outings and makes Sunday's trip to Chelsea - the last before Salah, Mane and Naby Keita go to the Africa Cup of Nations - almost a must-win meeting.

Player of the match

SchmeichelKasper Schmeichel

with an average of 8.27

Leicester City

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    8.27

  2. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    8.11

  3. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    8.10

  4. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    7.59

  5. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    7.52

  6. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    7.45

  9. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    7.22

  10. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    7.20

  11. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    7.18

  12. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    7.13

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    6.93

  14. Squad number20Player nameChoudhury
    Average rating

    6.87

Liverpool

  1. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    5.58

  2. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    5.42

  3. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.21

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    5.21

  5. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    5.00

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.98

  7. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    4.83

  8. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    4.79

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    4.65

  10. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    4.63

  11. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    4.41

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    4.26

  13. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    3.82

  14. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    3.63

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 25Ndidi
  • 33Thomas
  • 20ChoudhurySubstituted forLookmanat 56'minutes
  • 42Soumaré
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forAlbrightonat 68'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 9Vardy
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forTielemansat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 37Lookman
  • 38Daley-Campbell
  • 45Nelson
  • 49McAteer

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32MatipBooked at 4mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forFirminoat 70'minutes
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forMilnerat 64'minutes
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forKeïtaat 55'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20Jota
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Firmino
  • 12Gomez
  • 17Jones
  • 62Kelleher
  • 63Beck
  • 76N Williams
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
32,230

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home6
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keïta.

  6. Post update

    James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

