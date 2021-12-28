Match ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 0.
Ademola Lookman scored the only goal as Leicester beat Liverpool to leave the Reds six points off the top of the Premier League table.
Liverpool's biggest chances came in the first half when Mohamed Salah had a 15th-minute penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel and headed the rebound off the bar.
Sadio Mane then missed a couple of opportunities for Jurgen Klopp's side before they were made to pay by the hosts in the 59th minute.
Former Everton forward Lookman, with only his fourth touch after coming on, took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's pass in his stride, beat Joel Matip and rifled a shot past Alisson - Leicester's only shot on target.
Leicester, missing several first-team players, hung on despite relentless late Liverpool pressure - just six days after blowing a 3-1 lead to lose on penalties against the same opposition in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
With only their second defeat of the season, Liverpool are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, while Leicester - who have won just two games out of seven - move up to ninth.
The Reds could also end 2021 in third place and nine points off top spot if Pep Guardiola's City beat Brentford, and Chelsea at least draw with Brighton, on Wednesday.
Huge blow for Reds' title hopes?
Goals seemed to be practically guaranteed in this one. Liverpool had scored a club record 50 in their opening 18 league games.
Leicester had netted 12 and let in another dozen in their last four games, including the 3-3 cup draw at Anfield and a 6-3 defeat by Manchester City on Boxing Day.
Injury problems for the Foxes meant Wilfred Ndidi returned from a hamstring problem to start at centre-back.
He fouled Salah for the penalty which everybody expected to produce the opener.
But Schmeichel guessed right as the Reds failed from the spot for the first time in the Premier League in more than four years.
Salah should also have netted the rebound too with Schmeichel on the ground, but his looping header in front of an empty net hit the crossbar.
That means he ends 2021 on 24 Premier League goals and 11 assists.
The Reds had a host of half-chances, with Jordan Henderson half-volleying off target on three occasions in the opening period.
Schmeichel then did well to keep out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's overhit cross and Salah's first-time effort - with Mane missing a couple of good chances too.
Vardy caused the visitors problems - but substitute Lookman's goal three minutes after coming on was their only shot on target.
In their thrilling cup clash, Liverpool came from two goals down to break the Foxes' hearts with a 95th-minute equaliser, but this time the hosts held their nerve.
Liverpool kept pushing until the end with Diogo Jota heading wide and Schmeichel saving a Virgil van Dijk shot with his feet.
This was their first league game without scoring in 29 outings and makes Sunday's trip to Chelsea - the last before Salah, Mane and Naby Keita go to the Africa Cup of Nations - almost a must-win meeting.
Player of the match
SchmeichelKasper Schmeichel
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number20Player nameChoudhuryAverage rating
6.87
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
3.63
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 25Ndidi
- 33Thomas
- 20ChoudhurySubstituted forLookmanat 56'minutes
- 42Soumaré
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forAlbrightonat 68'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 9Vardy
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forTielemansat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tielemans
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 17Pérez
- 23Vestergaard
- 37Lookman
- 38Daley-Campbell
- 45Nelson
- 49McAteer
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32MatipBooked at 4mins
- 4van Dijk
- 21Tsimikas
- 14HendersonSubstituted forFirminoat 70'minutes
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forMilnerat 64'minutes
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forKeïtaat 55'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20Jota
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 8Keïta
- 9Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 17Jones
- 62Kelleher
- 63Beck
- 76N Williams
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 32,230
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keïta.
Post update
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).
Post update
Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
Post update
Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
