Ademola Lookman's opener was Leicester's first shot on target

Ademola Lookman scored the only goal as Leicester beat Liverpool to leave the Reds six points off the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's biggest chances came in the first half when Mohamed Salah had a 15th-minute penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel and headed the rebound off the bar.

Sadio Mane then missed a couple of opportunities for Jurgen Klopp's side before they were made to pay by the hosts in the 59th minute.

Former Everton forward Lookman, with only his fourth touch after coming on, took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's pass in his stride, beat Joel Matip and rifled a shot past Alisson - Leicester's only shot on target.

Leicester, missing several first-team players, hung on despite relentless late Liverpool pressure - just six days after blowing a 3-1 lead to lose on penalties against the same opposition in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

With only their second defeat of the season, Liverpool are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, while Leicester - who have won just two games out of seven - move up to ninth.

The Reds could also end 2021 in third place and nine points off top spot if Pep Guardiola's City beat Brentford, and Chelsea at least draw with Brighton, on Wednesday.

Huge blow for Reds' title hopes?

Goals seemed to be practically guaranteed in this one. Liverpool had scored a club record 50 in their opening 18 league games.

Leicester had netted 12 and let in another dozen in their last four games, including the 3-3 cup draw at Anfield and a 6-3 defeat by Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Injury problems for the Foxes meant Wilfred Ndidi returned from a hamstring problem to start at centre-back.

He fouled Salah for the penalty which everybody expected to produce the opener.

But Schmeichel guessed right as the Reds failed from the spot for the first time in the Premier League in more than four years.

Salah should also have netted the rebound too with Schmeichel on the ground, but his looping header in front of an empty net hit the crossbar.

That means he ends 2021 on 24 Premier League goals and 11 assists.

The Reds had a host of half-chances, with Jordan Henderson half-volleying off target on three occasions in the opening period.

Schmeichel then did well to keep out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's overhit cross and Salah's first-time effort - with Mane missing a couple of good chances too.

Vardy caused the visitors problems - but substitute Lookman's goal three minutes after coming on was their only shot on target.

In their thrilling cup clash, Liverpool came from two goals down to break the Foxes' hearts with a 95th-minute equaliser, but this time the hosts held their nerve.

Liverpool kept pushing until the end with Diogo Jota heading wide and Schmeichel saving a Virgil van Dijk shot with his feet.

This was their first league game without scoring in 29 outings and makes Sunday's trip to Chelsea - the last before Salah, Mane and Naby Keita go to the Africa Cup of Nations - almost a must-win meeting.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-3-1-2 1 Schmeichel 27 Castagne 18 Amartey 25 Ndidi 33 Thomas 20 Choudhury 42 Soumaré 10 Maddison 22 Dewsbury-Hall 9 Vardy 14 Iheanacho 1 Schmeichel

27 Castagne

18 Amartey

25 Ndidi

33 Thomas

20 Choudhury Substituted for Lookman at 56' minutes

42 Soumaré

10 Maddison Substituted for Albrighton at 68' minutes

22 Dewsbury-Hall

9 Vardy

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Tielemans at 56' minutes Substitutes 8 Tielemans

11 Albrighton

12 Ward

17 Pérez

23 Vestergaard

37 Lookman

38 Daley-Campbell

45 Nelson

49 McAteer Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 21 Tsimikas 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip Booked at 4mins

4 van Dijk

21 Tsimikas

14 Henderson Substituted for Firmino at 70' minutes

3 Fabinho Substituted for Milner at 64' minutes

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain Substituted for Keïta at 55' minutes

11 Salah

20 Jota

10 Mané Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

8 Keïta

9 Firmino

12 Gomez

17 Jones

62 Kelleher

63 Beck

76 N Williams Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 32,230 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 0. Post update Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Daniel Amartey. Post update Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keïta. Post update James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City). Post update Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). Post update Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Timothy Castagne. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Daniel Amartey. Post update Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino. Post update Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel. Post update Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Timothy Castagne. Post update Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool). Post update Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward