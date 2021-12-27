Leicester City v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manager Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side did not play on Boxing Day after their match with Leeds United was postponed due to Covid-19

TEAM NEWS

Injury-hit Leicester City could be missing up to eight first-team players for the visit of Liverpool.

Timothy Castagne might start after coming off the bench during the defeat at Manchester City, while Jamie Vardy will be assessed.

Liverpool welcome back Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones after their Covid isolation periods ended.

Thiago remains unavailable due to coronavirus and Andy Robertson serves a one-match suspension.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester can win consecutive league games against Liverpool for the first time since 1999.

Liverpool's loss in this fixture last season ended a run of three league victories at Leicester.

Leicester could become the first team since Arsenal in 2006-07 to score three or more goals in three successive fixtures versus Liverpool.

Leicester City

Leicester have won their last two Premier League home games, scoring eight goals in total. The Foxes haven't won three consecutive league matches at home since a run of seven between August and December 2019.

Leicester have conceded 63 goals in 39 Premier League games in 2021. It's the third-most they've ever let in during the same calendar year in the competition, after 66 in 2001 and 64 in 2017.

The Foxes have lost their final league game in just two of the last 10 calendar years, although one of those defeats came against Liverpool in 2017.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just once in 35 games in all competitions, including only one defeat in their past 16 Premier League matches on the road.

They have scored in 28 successive away matches in all competitions - the longest run of any top-flight team in 61 years.

Liverpool have scored 50 Premier League goals in 18 games this season - it's the fastest they've ever hit that landmark in top-flight history.

The Reds are unbeaten in their final fixture of the last seven calendar years, since a 2-1 loss at Chelsea in 2013.

Since 2017-18, when Andy Robertson joined Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, the full-backs have recorded 40 and 41 Premier League assists respectively, a tally bettered only by Mohamed Salah (42) and Kevin de Bruyne (50) during that period.

Divock Origi has scored five goals in his last six away games for Liverpool in all competitions - one more than in his previous 40 appearances on the road.

