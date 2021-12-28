Premier League
WatfordWatford1West HamWest Ham United4

Watford 1-4 West Ham: Hammers fight back to keep in touch with top four

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mark Noble scores from the penalty spot in West Ham's win at Watford
Mark Noble's goal was his first in the Premier League this season

West Ham ended their recent run of poor form by coming from behind to overwhelm struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Hammers had gone into the game with just one win in seven games - a run that had seen them seemingly slip out of top-four contention.

It looked like the slump was going to continue when Emmanuel Dennis knocked the ball past Craig Dawson in the fourth minute before firing a superb strike into the top corner.

West Ham initially struggled to impose themselves but improved as the half wore on and then shocked the Hornets with two goals in two minutes.

First, Jarrod Bowen picked out Tomas Soucek and the midfielder equalised in the 27th minute with a first-time finish before Said Benrahma put the visitors ahead with a deflected strike.

West Ham ensured there was no way back for the hosts when Mark Noble converted a second-half penalty, awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Bowen inside the box.

The excellent Bowen was again involved as the visitors sealed the success in injury time, cutting the ball back for Nikola Vlasic to side-foot home his first goal for the club.

Victory means David Moyes' side move up to fifth in the Premier League, four points off the top four, while Watford - who were booed off at full time - are 17th and two points outside of the relegation zone following a third successive home defeat.

Hammers end poor run but Hornets' struggles continue

This was a much-needed win for a West Ham side that appeared to be struggling to show the form that had them challenging for a Champions League place.

Even at the start of this game their quick, crisp counter-attacking football was rarely evident but, as Watford failed to build on their bright opening, the Hammers became more confident and looked more like their old selves.

Having been in danger of slipping out of the top six over the festive period, this victory means they can now refocus their push to finish in the top four.

For Watford, however, this was a disappointing loss, particularly as they were considerably more rested than West Ham, with this their first game since 10 December while the Hammers had played four times since then.

The form of summer signing Dennis, who scored his eighth goal of the season on Tuesday, has been one of the few bright spots of their campaign and he will undoubtedly have a big say in determining what division his side are playing in next season.

However, Watford now face the prospect of having to try to pull themselves away from the bottom three during January without their talismanic forward, who will be away for much of the month with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Watford

Starting XI

  Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    5.32

  Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    5.22

  Squad number31Player nameSierralta
    Average rating

    5.15

  Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    5.36

  Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    5.16

  Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.05

  Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    5.15

  Squad number18Player nameTufan
    Average rating

    5.02

  Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.52

  Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.80

  Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.79

Substitutes

  Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    4.67

  Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    4.96

  Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    4.10

West Ham United

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.51

  Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.26

  Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.82

  Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.79

  Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    7.01

  Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    7.38

  Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.72

  Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.43

  Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.42

  Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.87

  Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.52

Substitutes

  Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    7.74

  Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    6.72

  Squad number33Player nameKrál
    Average rating

    6.80

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21FemeníaSubstituted forLouzaat 40'minutes
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 11Masina
  • 33Kucka
  • 29HernándezSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes
  • 18TufanSubstituted forSemaat 62'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 7King
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 41Angelini
  • 42Morris
  • 45Conteh

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15DawsonBooked at 81mins
  • 23Diop
  • 31JohnsonSubstituted forMasuakuat 82'minutes
  • 16Noble
  • 28Soucek
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forKrálat 90'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 85'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 50Ashby
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
20,073

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, West Ham United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, West Ham United 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Francisco Sierralta (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, West Ham United 4. Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Alex Král replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  18. Post update

    Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19152250123847
2Liverpool18125150153541
3Chelsea19125242132941
4Arsenal1911263223935
5West Ham199463425931
6Tottenham179352220230
7Man Utd178452725228
8Wolves187471314-125
9Crystal Palace195862727023
10Brighton175841617-123
11Leicester176473033-322
12Aston Villa1871102428-422
13Southampton194962029-921
14Brentford175572124-320
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1741122235-1313
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

