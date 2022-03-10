Premier League
LeedsLeeds United0Aston VillaAston Villa3

Leeds United 0-3 Aston Villa: Leeds condemned to sixth straight loss

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Coutinho celebrates his opener
Philippe Coutinho's deflected effort set Villa on their way to a comfortable win

Calum Chambers scored a stunning goal as Aston Villa condemned Leeds United to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.

Chambers curled home 17 minutes from time to cap a thoroughly satisfying evening for Villa - and a deeply dispiriting one for Leeds in manager Jesse Marsch's first home match.

Villa took the lead after 22 minutes when Coutinho's right-footed effort deflected off Pascal Struijk and wrong-footed Illan Meslier.

Leeds, who welcomed Patrick Bamford back from a three-month injury lay-off, improved after the break but it was ultimately in vain as Cash doubled Villa's lead on 66 minutes and Chambers wrapped up the points with his first goal for the club.

Leeds' 15th league defeat of the season leaves them 16th in the table, and having played more games than Everton and Burnley below them.

Steven Gerrard's Villa, meanwhile, are ninth after a third consecutive win and clean sheet.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    4.89

  2. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    4.55

  3. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    4.63

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    4.01

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    3.60

  6. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    4.19

  7. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    3.97

  8. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    4.40

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    3.50

  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    3.96

  11. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    4.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    4.29

  2. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    4.61

  3. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    3.72

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    7.20

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.96

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.90

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.94

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.11

  9. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    8.45

  10. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.38

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.21

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    7.03

  2. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.81

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 15Dallas
  • 2Ayling
  • 21Struijk
  • 3FirpoBooked at 81mins
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forKlichat 67'minutes
  • 5KochBooked at 45mins
  • 10RaphinhaBooked at 90mins
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 45'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forBamfordat 58'minutes
  • 20JamesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 9Bamford
  • 13Klaesson
  • 14Llorente
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich
  • 46Shackleton

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 16Chambers
  • 5MingsBooked at 47mins
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 62minsSubstituted forYoungat 87'minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 77'minutes
  • 20IngsSubstituted forSansonat 71'minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 17mins

Substitutes

  • 4Konsa
  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
36,400

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

  4. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Raphinha (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robin Koch.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Douglas Luiz.

  12. Booking

    Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).

  14. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

  16. Post update

    Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

  20. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool27196271205163
3Chelsea27168356193756
4Arsenal25153741291248
5Man Utd2813874538747
6West Ham28136946351145
7Tottenham2614394032845
8Wolves28134112823543
9Aston Villa27113134037336
10Southampton2881193543-835
11Crystal Palace2871293938133
12Leicester2596104043-333
13Brighton2771282632-633
14Newcastle27710103247-1531
15Brentford2876153045-1527
16Leeds2858152964-3523
17Everton2564152846-1822
18Burnley26312112236-1421
19Watford2854192754-2719
20Norwich2845191761-4417
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport