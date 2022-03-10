Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Philippe Coutinho's deflected effort set Villa on their way to a comfortable win

Calum Chambers scored a stunning goal as Aston Villa condemned Leeds United to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.

Chambers curled home 17 minutes from time to cap a thoroughly satisfying evening for Villa - and a deeply dispiriting one for Leeds in manager Jesse Marsch's first home match.

Villa took the lead after 22 minutes when Coutinho's right-footed effort deflected off Pascal Struijk and wrong-footed Illan Meslier.

Leeds, who welcomed Patrick Bamford back from a three-month injury lay-off, improved after the break but it was ultimately in vain as Cash doubled Villa's lead on 66 minutes and Chambers wrapped up the points with his first goal for the club.

Leeds' 15th league defeat of the season leaves them 16th in the table, and having played more games than Everton and Burnley below them.

Steven Gerrard's Villa, meanwhile, are ninth after a third consecutive win and clean sheet.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 4.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 4.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 4.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 3.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 4.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 3.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 4.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 3.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 3.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 4.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 4.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 3.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aston Villa Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 7.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Chambers Average rating 7.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 6.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 8.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Sanson Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 15 Dallas 2 Ayling 21 Struijk 3 Firpo 4 Forshaw 5 Koch 10 Raphinha 19 Rodrigo 22 Harrison 20 James 1 Meslier

15 Dallas

2 Ayling

21 Struijk

3 Firpo Booked at 81mins

4 Forshaw Substituted for Klich at 67' minutes

5 Koch Booked at 45mins

10 Raphinha Booked at 90mins

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Gelhardt at 45' minutes Booked at 67mins

22 Harrison Substituted for Bamford at 58' minutes

20 James Booked at 86mins Substitutes 9 Bamford

13 Klaesson

14 Llorente

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

38 Summerville

42 Greenwood

43 Klich

46 Shackleton Aston Villa Formation 4-3-1-2 1 Martínez 2 Cash 16 Chambers 5 Mings 27 Digne 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 23 Coutinho 20 Ings 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash

16 Chambers

5 Mings Booked at 47mins

27 Digne

7 McGinn

6 Douglas Luiz Booked at 62mins Substituted for Young at 87' minutes

41 J Ramsey

23 Coutinho Substituted for Buendía at 77' minutes

20 Ings Substituted for Sanson at 71' minutes

11 Watkins Booked at 17mins Substitutes 4 Konsa

8 Sanson

10 Buendía

15 Traoré

18 Young

25 Olsen

31 Bailey

33 Chukwuemeka

47 Iroegbunam Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 36,400 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 3. Post update Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa). Post update Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa). Post update Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Raphinha (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United). Post update Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robin Koch. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Douglas Luiz. Booking Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United). Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford. Post update Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa). Post update Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Sanson. Post update Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United). Post update Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward