Match ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 3.
Calum Chambers scored a stunning goal as Aston Villa condemned Leeds United to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.
Chambers curled home 17 minutes from time to cap a thoroughly satisfying evening for Villa - and a deeply dispiriting one for Leeds in manager Jesse Marsch's first home match.
Villa took the lead after 22 minutes when Coutinho's right-footed effort deflected off Pascal Struijk and wrong-footed Illan Meslier.
Leeds, who welcomed Patrick Bamford back from a three-month injury lay-off, improved after the break but it was ultimately in vain as Cash doubled Villa's lead on 66 minutes and Chambers wrapped up the points with his first goal for the club.
Leeds' 15th league defeat of the season leaves them 16th in the table, and having played more games than Everton and Burnley below them.
Steven Gerrard's Villa, meanwhile, are ninth after a third consecutive win and clean sheet.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
4.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
3.72
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.21
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameSansonAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.81
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 15Dallas
- 2Ayling
- 21Struijk
- 3FirpoBooked at 81mins
- 4ForshawSubstituted forKlichat 67'minutes
- 5KochBooked at 45mins
- 10RaphinhaBooked at 90mins
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 45'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forBamfordat 58'minutes
- 20JamesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 9Bamford
- 13Klaesson
- 14Llorente
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- 46Shackleton
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 16Chambers
- 5MingsBooked at 47mins
- 27Digne
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 62minsSubstituted forYoungat 87'minutes
- 41J Ramsey
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 77'minutes
- 20IngsSubstituted forSansonat 71'minutes
- 11WatkinsBooked at 17mins
Substitutes
- 4Konsa
- 8Sanson
- 10Buendía
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 25Olsen
- 31Bailey
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 36,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
