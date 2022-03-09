Leeds United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Bamford scored in his most recent appearance for Leeds, against Brentford on 5 December

TEAM NEWS

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford will be involved as a substitute on Thursday after a three-month injury lay-off with a foot injury.

Diego Llorente is fit after a muscle strain but Tyler Roberts is out for the season because of a ruptured hamstring.

Aston Villa defenders Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne are both available after missing Saturday's win over Southampton because of Covid-19.

Carney Chukwuemeka is fit again after a two-match absence with a slight niggle.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have won only three of their past 16 league games against Leeds, squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 in this season's reverse fixture on 9 February.

Leeds United

Leeds can equal the club record of six successive league defeats, which happened most recently in February 2004.

They could also match the club Premier League record of four consecutive games without a goal, set from December 1994 to January 1995.

The Whites have conceded 41 goals in their past 13 league fixtures, failing to keep a clean sheet during that period.

The only manager to lose both of his first two Premier League matches in charge of Leeds was George Graham in 1996.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals. He has had only 22 minutes of Premier League playing time since mid-September because of injury.

Aston Villa

Villa have won successive games but their only longer Premier League winning streak since the beginning of the 2010-11 season was a run of four from September to October 2020.

They are vying to earn consecutive away league victories for the first time since December 2020.

Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in six goals in four home appearances for Villa, but he has failed to score or assist in any of his three away games.

Ollie Watkins has not scored in any of his nine league matches versus Leeds.

Steven Gerrard played for LA Galaxy in a 2-2 home draw versus a New York Red Bulls team managed by Jesse Marsch in August 2016.

