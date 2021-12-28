Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: 10-man Saints hold Spurs at St Mary's

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The game's key moment arrived when Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min to concede a penalty and be sent off
Southampton put on a show of resilience in holding Tottenham to a draw despite playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes at St Mary's.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side started admirably when James Ward-Prowse cut across a bouncing ball to volley a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris for a superb opener.

But Saints looked to have undone their fine work when Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min in the box to earn a second booking in 12 first-half minutes and allow Harry Kane to score from the penalty spot.

Spurs twice had the ball in the net after the break, with Kane seeing a strike ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster spared own-goal blushes when it was judged he was fouled by Matt Doherty.

Spurs may feel aggrieved by the decision on Forster's foul, but in truth they did not do enough after the break to pull and stretch a patched-up Saints back four, who repeatedly limited the visitors to crosses from wide areas.

The point means Antonio Conte has become the first manager in Spurs' history to be unbeaten in his first seven league games, but he will likely have expected more after Salisu's red card.

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.67

  3. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    4.84

  6. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.19

  7. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.79

  8. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.35

  9. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.23

  10. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    6.54

  11. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.53

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.66

  2. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    6.86

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.31

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.06

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.18

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    4.21

  6. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    4.25

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    2.79

  8. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    4.72

  9. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    4.61

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    5.92

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.37

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    4.61

  2. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    4.73

  3. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    5.30

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 44Forster
  • 2Walker-PetersBooked at 13mins
  • 43Valery
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22SalisuBooked at 39mins
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 71'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongBooked at 51minsSubstituted forRedmondat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 16Small
  • 18Broja
  • 23Tella
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 32Walcott
  • 38Simeu

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forGilat 77'minutes
  • 8WinksBooked at 69mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3ReguilónBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDohertyat 45'minutes
  • 20AlliSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 62'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 28Ndombele
  • 29Skipp
  • 42White
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away11
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Dier.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces Adam Armstrong.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Emerson Royal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks with a through ball.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

330 comments

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 16:57

    They huffed and puffed against 10 men but the 3rd best team in London could not do it.

    Well played Southampton

    • Reply posted by bolt, today at 17:05

      bolt replied:
      Cant believe people are saying that they have progressed under conte. 1st englishside to be knocked out of nonsense leugue, lost to a team establised last decade and cant even smash a team with 10 men but somehow they are doing well

  • Comment posted by steggsy, today at 16:59

    Getting a point with 10 men. Last time we had 10 I believe we let in 9! Well done boys.

    • Reply posted by Broomy70, today at 17:07

      Broomy70 replied:
      Yeah but you were playing rottenham lol well done Saints

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:57

    Well done Southampton, getting a point against a team flying high in recent weeks, all the while playing with 10 men for the majority of the game. Spurs will be disappointed, they should have done better today.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 17:12

      Dad replied:
      Southampton deserving of a point.

  • Comment posted by CROUCH_has missed another sitter, today at 17:00

    This is going too far now. Atrocious decisions both ends of the pitch but that ‘foul’ on Forster takes the cake. No other league has the same issues as the PL.

    People are at fault here and heads need to roll! There’s a reason no English referees host international matches. Poor refereeing performance AGAIN

    • Reply posted by rumustra, today at 17:12

      rumustra replied:
      Agree that once again the goalie got too much protection from the ref there, but Saints were due some luck after the amount of soft free kicks given against them in the first half and Salisu's first yellow was a bit of a joke. I thought refs were meant to be letting the really soft challenges go this year, but every time a spurs player threw themselves to the ground it was a free kick!?

  • Comment posted by Brian Russell, today at 16:58

    Good result for Saints, considering having to play with 10 men for most of the game.

    • Reply posted by They would turn in their graves, today at 17:06

      They would turn in their graves replied:
      Luckily only against Spurs though! 😁

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 16:58

    As an arsenal fan I am quite happy to see this score line as spurs are capable of pushing us off 4th. Quite unsure how they managed to draw the game, didn't watch but expect Southampton dug deep! Kudos to them, could be a big point.

    • Reply posted by ingmarsen, today at 17:01

      ingmarsen replied:
      Arsenal fans on here again are we !!! Busy playing with yourselves .

  • Comment posted by MCF, today at 17:03

    Kane should have been on a one match ban today.

    • Reply posted by Rocourt, today at 17:05

      Rocourt replied:
      So true

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:00

    Not a good result for Spurs considering the strong competition they are facing this season for higher level Euro places.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:58

    Great performance to hold on for a draw by Southampton. Good to see Fraser Forster making some important saves too.

  • Comment posted by stewartisolated20, today at 16:58

    Same old spurs.....not good enough..

  • Comment posted by erics squalor, today at 17:01