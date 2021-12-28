Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The game's key moment arrived when Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min, earning a red card and conceding a penalty

Southampton put on a show of resilience in holding Tottenham to a draw despite playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes at St Mary's.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side started admirably when James Ward-Prowse cut across a bouncing ball to volley a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris for a superb opener.

But Saints looked to have undone their fine work when Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min in the box to earn a second booking in 12 first-half minutes and allow Harry Kane to score from the penalty spot.

Spurs twice had the ball in the net after the break, with Kane seeing a strike ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster spared own-goal blushes when it was judged he was fouled by Matt Doherty.

Spurs may feel aggrieved by the decision on Forster's foul, but in truth they did not do enough after the break to pull and stretch a patched-up Saints back four, who repeatedly limited the visitors to crosses from wide areas.

The point means Antonio Conte has become the first manager in Spurs' history to be unbeaten in his first seven league games, but he will likely have expected more after Salisu's red card.

Match ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Post update Attempt blocked. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Fraser Forster. Post update Attempt saved. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty. Post update Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez. Post update Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a through ball. Post update Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Dier. Post update Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces Adam Armstrong. Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Emerson Royal. Post update Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks with a through ball.