Match ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Southampton put on a show of resilience in holding Tottenham to a draw despite playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes at St Mary's.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side started admirably when James Ward-Prowse cut across a bouncing ball to volley a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris for a superb opener.
But Saints looked to have undone their fine work when Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min in the box to earn a second booking in 12 first-half minutes and allow Harry Kane to score from the penalty spot.
Spurs twice had the ball in the net after the break, with Kane seeing a strike ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster spared own-goal blushes when it was judged he was fouled by Matt Doherty.
Spurs may feel aggrieved by the decision on Forster's foul, but in truth they did not do enough after the break to pull and stretch a patched-up Saints back four, who repeatedly limited the visitors to crosses from wide areas.
The point means Antonio Conte has become the first manager in Spurs' history to be unbeaten in his first seven league games, but he will likely have expected more after Salisu's red card.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number43Player nameValeryAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.53
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
6.86
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.37
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
5.30
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 5-3-2
- 44Forster
- 2Walker-PetersBooked at 13mins
- 43Valery
- 35Bednarek
- 22SalisuBooked at 39mins
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 71'minutes
- 9A ArmstrongBooked at 51minsSubstituted forRedmondat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 11Redmond
- 13Caballero
- 16Small
- 18Broja
- 23Tella
- 24Elyounoussi
- 32Walcott
- 38Simeu
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forGilat 77'minutes
- 8WinksBooked at 69mins
- 5Højbjerg
- 3ReguilónBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDohertyat 45'minutes
- 20AlliSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 62'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 11Gil
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 28Ndombele
- 29Skipp
- 42White
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Dier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces Adam Armstrong.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Emerson Royal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks with a through ball.
Well played Southampton
People are at fault here and heads need to roll! There’s a reason no English referees host international matches. Poor refereeing performance AGAIN