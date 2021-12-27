Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Antonio Conte could become the first Tottenham manager to go unbeaten in their first seven league games in charge of the club

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl could have Nathan Tella available if he returns a negative Covid test.

However, defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still in self-isolation so miss out.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Ryan Sessegnon remain on the sidelines due to injury, while Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt with a calf injury.

The likes of Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil could be handed starts by head coach Antonio Conte.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have lost a club record 13 top-flight matches against Tottenham.

Spurs are undefeated on seven of their past nine Premier League visits to St Mary's, including a 5-2 win last season.

Southampton

Southampton's win over West Ham was their first in seven matches.

James Ward-Prowse is just the fourth player in Premier League history to score 10 penalties and 10 direct free-kicks, after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ian Harte.

The Saints haven't won their final league game in any of the last 10 years (D5, L5), since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost just once at home in the league this season, and are unbeaten in their last five at St Mary's. It is their longest undefeated run at home in the top flight since going nine games between March and October 2016.

Tottenham

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 12 final league matches to a year, a 3-1 home defeat to Wolves in 2018.

Their last two wins in their concluding game of the year both came against Southampton - 4-1 in 2016, and 5-2 in 2017.

Antonio Conte's side have failed to score in their last two away league games and managed just 15 shots combined in those games. They haven't gone three without a goal away from home since March 2014 under Tim Sherwood.

This is their first Premier League away game in 51 days, since a goalless draw at Everton on 7 November. It's the longest gap any side has had between away games in a single campaign in the competition (excluding lockdown).

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in a career-best 12 goals in 11 Premier League games against Southampton, scoring nine and assisting three.

