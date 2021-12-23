Last updated on .From the section Man City

Ferran Torres has scored three goals in seven Manchester City appearances this season, including a double in the 5-0 win against Arsenal in August

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Spain forward Ferran Torres is close to joining Barcelona - and says he is "happy for him".

It is understood Barca have agreed to pay 55m euros (£46.7m) to sign the 21-year-old, with a further 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons.

The Spanish club are able to fund the deal despite their current financial troubles thanks to a recent bank loan.

"If he wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment," Guardiola said.

"It's his desire. I'm happy for him.

"If you want to leave because you're not happy here, you believe you'll be happy in another place, you have to go. The career is short."

Torres has made 43 appearances for City and scored 16 goals since joining from Valencia in August 2020.

He started the opening six matches of the season but was dropped to the bench for the goalless draw against Southampton in September, then injured his foot while on international duty.

"When Barcelona or Real Madrid knock on the door of players then it is difficult to say no," Guardiola added.

"They are still the strongest teams in the world in terms of fashion, cities and many reasons.

"He is from Spain. Barcelona knock and I understand why he wants to leave."