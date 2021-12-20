Tuesdaypages

Last updated on .From the section Football

Mirror back page
The decision to keep the festive fixture list unchanged dominates the back pages on Tuesday
The Metro points to Premier League fixtures going ahead
The Guardian says there could be restrictions placed on players who have not been vaccinated
The Times highlights the fact 16% of Premier League players have not received one vaccination
The Express says Pep Guardiola has spoken to Phil Foden and Jack Grealish about maintaining professional standards over the festive period
The Star uses the 'Play on' headline to highlight the Premier League decision
Top Stories