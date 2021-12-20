Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glens boss Mick McDermott, Sean Murray and assistant manager Paul Millar at the Oval

Title-chasing Glentoran have sign former Watford, Colchester United and Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Swindon Town and Vejle BK in Denmark, joins the east Belfast club after two years at Dundalk.

"I'm buzzing to get it over the line - I'm looking to have a good couple of years at Glentoran," Murray told GlensTV on Monday night.

"Glentoran have a very good squad so hopefully I can add to that."

Murray, who played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level, joins a Glens side sitting two points off the top of the Premiership.

"It's been a long month trying to make a decision on what I wanted to do," he added.

"I saw the potential here to go really far and they have great plans for the future - I'm buzzing and a massive part of my game working hard for the team.