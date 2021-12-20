Last updated on .From the section Stirling

Young won the Scottish League 2 title with Albion Rovers in 2015

Darren Young has taken over as the new manager at Stirling Albion.

The 43-year-old former Aberdeen and Dunfermline midfielder was sacked by East Fife in November.

He had been with the Fifers since June 2017, having spent the three previous years in charge at Albion Rovers.

Young replaces Kevin Rutkiewicz, who left the League 2 club earlier this month, citing a difference of opinion with chairman Stuart Brown.

Stirling Albion are sixth in the table after a run of six successive defeats but are just one point away from fourth.