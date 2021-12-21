Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers may face a seven-figure pay-out after losing a legal battle with Sports Direct over the disclosure of documents relating to the club's kit deal with Castore. (Sun) external-link

Southampton had a scout at Ibrox on Saturday to watch Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo in action against Dundee United. (Record) external-link

Gheorghe Hagi says there are no plans for his son Ianis to leave Rangers in January. (Record) external-link

St Mirren's Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic on Wednesday will go ahead, despite the Paisley club having only 10 fit outfield players. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his team are playing too much football after David Turnbull picked up an injury in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final win over Hibernian. (Record) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi says Sunday's game at Hampden was too big to miss after he returned from injury to score both of Celtic's goals in the 2-1 win. (Express) external-link

New Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney targets trophies and European qualification at Easter Road. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Maloney says he could not turn down the opportunity to manage Hibs.(Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Former Hibernian boss John Collins has warned Maloney about the expectations he faces in his new job. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Jason Cummings played for Dundee's under-18s in a friendly against Albion Rovers on Monday after being excluded from the first team last week over a disciplinary matter. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen have plans to replace Ryan Hedges and Calvin Ramsay should the pair leave in January. (Express) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass says fringe players could leave Aberdeen next month in search of game time. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell is interested in becoming Kilmarnock boss but ex-Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is not in the running. (Sun) external-link

Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary has started training with St Johnstone and wants to be ready to slot into the first-team picture next month. (Courier - subscription required) external-link