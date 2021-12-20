Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers' fine relates to their home game with Sparta Prague in the Europa League

Celtic have been fined 38,125 euros (£32,587) and Rangers 6,000 euros (£4,701) for recent incidents involving fans in Europa League ties.

Celtic are to pay Uefa 30,375 euros for the throwing of objects in their match at Bayer Leverkusen and a further 7,750 euros for the lighting of fireworks.

Leverkusen have also been fined for objects thrown on 25 November.

Rangers' fine for throwing objects relates to the home tie with Sparta Prague on the same day.

Last month, the European football body fined both halves of the Old Firm for actions of fans in the Europa League.

Uefa said Celtic's £12,600 penalty resulted from a "provocative offensive message" displayed during their game at home to Ferencvaros on 19 October.

Rangers, who were fined £4,400, were found guilty of "lighting and throwing of an object" during their 4 November tie away to Brondby.