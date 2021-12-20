Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Man Utd advanced to the knockout stage of the Women's Continental League Cup with a win over Everton last week

Holders Chelsea will travel to West Ham United in the quarter-finals of the FA Women's Continental League Cup.

Last year's finalists Bristol City will play Charlton Athletic, Leicester City or Manchester City as one match still needs to be played in the group stage of the tournament due to a Covid-19 postponement.

Chelsea and Arsenal - who host Manchester United - have joined at the last-eight stage due to their Champions League commitments.

Ties will be played on 19-20 January.

Draw in full

West Ham United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Charlton Athletic, Leicester City or Manchester City v Bristol City

Arsenal v Manchester United