Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments20

Covid-19 checks at a Premier League game
Fans have had to use a Covid-19 pass in order to attend fixtures in recent weeks

Premier League clubs have chosen to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19 cases.

The league's 20 clubs met on Monday to discuss how they could deal with the challenges faced after six fixtures were postponed because of Covid-19 numbers over the weekend.

The postponement of a round of games over Christmas was a possibility.

No vote took place and so two rounds of fixtures are in place across five days from 26 December.

It had been expected that gameweek 20, starting on 28 December, would be postponed in order to ease the pressure on Premier League squads.

Instead, clubs have been advised if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games.

There are however talks between clubs and authorities to scrap FA Cup replays in rounds three and four, and to reduce EFL Cup semi-final ties to one-leg matches.

Last week, Premier League players returned 42 positive Covid-19 tests in a seven-day period, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Updated figures for the most recent seven-day period are expected later on Monday.

In Sunday's Premier League fixtures, Chelsea named just six substitutes for their draw at Wolves and Liverpool drew at Tottenham without a number of first-team names.

Five of Saturday's six fixtures were called off. Chelsea tried to get Sunday's fixture at Wolves postponed and boss Thomas Tuchel said his players were put at "huge risk... not just because of Covid but also physically".

It is understood Liverpool were among a group of clubs who pushed for the postponement of gameweek 20.

After Sunday's draw at Spurs, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said playing on 26 and 28 December was not feasible.

"It's impossible, we don't have the players," Klopp said. "We have to think we will get an extra case or two. We cannot just push it all through. The 26th and 28th, that's not possible. We would prefer to play but we need help with the fixtures."

The seven Premier League teams still in the Carabao Cup face ties on 21 and 22 December and will play three Premier League fixtures between then and 2 January.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 15:58

    I caught covid and the company that i worked for continued to work in my absent.
    Why are footballers treated differently. Get on with the job your paid to do.

  • Comment posted by Iamme, today at 15:58

    And the safety of travelling fans ?
    Just going to carry covid in all its forms

  • Comment posted by MeeMo, today at 15:58

    Then ALL teams must play. I recall Liverpool having to use their kids with 2 days to play on the trot - one in UK and one in Dubai (?), so, no excuses, you're in the EPL. you play.

  • Comment posted by Oaf, today at 15:58

    TV money wins again. Looking forward to tons of sub-par games in the rest of the season due to Carabao Cup style squads in the top-tier fixtures.

  • Comment posted by scottish_in_the_toon, today at 15:58

    the level of vaccinations in the premier league player is shameful

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 15:58

    Sounds fair. They've all signed up to it. But if this is the case, why were Tottenham's games and the weekend games postponed. All teams could have fulfilled the fixtures with their squads. Lousy.

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 15:58

    Great news live your lives guys covid can do one.

  • Comment posted by Matchstick, today at 15:58

    Money!!

  • Comment posted by Casa Curtis, today at 15:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by whatsthecraic, today at 15:58

    All well and good, but when your Man City, then you shall always have 13 top players and a Keeper. Worry for the rest of the teams😮

  • Comment posted by NEYMAR SENIOR, today at 15:58

    Sort out the refereeing while your at it

  • Comment posted by Gradius3, today at 15:58

    Good. Fulfil the fixtures, play under 23 players if necessary.

  • Comment posted by oldboy, today at 15:57

    Just stupid. Multiple fixtures in close proximity with full stadiums is crazy with Omicron spreading

  • Comment posted by R Bush, today at 15:57

    Money talks

  • Comment posted by Samsung , today at 15:57

    If the local pub teams can get a game on which I witnessed then these overpaid pros can .what a farce stop testing.

  • Comment posted by Everyone I know thinks like me, today at 15:57

    Sky driving whole thing. Players' health of no consequence.

  • Comment posted by Klopps Kop, today at 15:57

    Everyone else has to work through covid, don't see why the PL should have additional excuses...

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:57

    Seems the accountants won the argument.

    Football needs an independent regulator, because it’s patently obvious games need to be halted.

  • Comment posted by Triffid, today at 15:57

    All about the money. That's how it works, unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Middleground, today at 15:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport