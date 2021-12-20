Premier League: Clubs to fulfil fixture list despite Covid-19 disruption

Covid-19 checks at a Premier League game
Fans have had to use a Covid-19 pass in order to attend fixtures in recent weeks

Premier League clubs have chosen to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19 cases.

The league's 20 clubs met on Monday to discuss how they could deal with the challenges faced after six fixtures were postponed because of Covid-19 numbers over the weekend.

The postponement of a round of games over Christmas was a possibility.

No vote took place and so two rounds of fixtures are in place across five days from 26 December.

It had been expected that gameweek 20, starting on 28 December, would be postponed in order to ease the pressure on Premier League squads.

Instead, clubs have been advised if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games.

FA Cup replays in rounds three and four have however been scrapped and talks are ongoing on whether to reduce EFL Cup semi-final ties to one-leg matches.

Last week, Premier League players returned 42 positive Covid-19 tests in a seven-day period, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Updated figures for the most recent seven-day period are expected later on Monday.

In Sunday's Premier League fixtures, Chelsea named just six substitutes for their draw at Wolves and Liverpool drew at Tottenham without a number of first-team names.

Five of Saturday's six fixtures were called off. Chelsea tried to get Sunday's fixture at Wolves postponed and boss Thomas Tuchel said his players were put at "huge risk... not just because of Covid but also physically".

It is understood Liverpool were among a group of clubs who pushed for the postponement of gameweek 20.

After Sunday's draw at Spurs, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said playing on 26 and 28 December was not feasible.

"It's impossible, we don't have the players," Klopp said. "We have to think we will get an extra case or two. We cannot just push it all through. The 26th and 28th, that's not possible. We would prefer to play but we need help with the fixtures."

The seven Premier League teams still in the Carabao Cup face ties on 21 and 22 December and will play three Premier League fixtures between then and 2 January.

  • Comment posted by NEYMAR SENIOR, today at 15:58

    Sort out the refereeing while your at it

    • Reply posted by peter ilic, today at 16:04

      peter ilic replied:
      Probably the big owners of these clubs have been on to Carrie to sort it out, sorry I mean Boris.

  • Comment posted by I Despair, today at 16:01

    Absolute joke.
    Leeds decimated by injuries & covid.. made to play.
    Chelsea decimated by covid.. made to play.
    Villa decimated by covid.. yeah no prob we’ll call it off 2 hours before kick off.
    Man United? Can’t have you struggling.. we will postpone a few for you.
    The premier league are an absolute joke from the top right the way thru from the very top to referee officials. Absolute joke.

    • Reply posted by I Despair, today at 16:04

      I Despair replied:
      So much so I said it twice… so I did

  • Comment posted by scottish_in_the_toon, today at 15:58

    the level of vaccinations in the premier league player is shameful

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 16:04

      Tony replied:
      How do you know who has what to make that assessment?!

  • Comment posted by calmyourham, today at 16:00

    Keep them on, Arsenal had to play Brentford with 5 first teamers out with Covid, Leeds played on with 10 first teamers out injured.
    Teams have 25 players in the squad and I'm sure their youth teams can be called upon, cancelling games because your best player is out isn't an excuse.

    • Reply posted by madmarvel, today at 16:03

      madmarvel replied:
      Totally agree, Everton had to play their u23 against Chelsea and Chelsea had a few our and had to play. Not sure how other teams are getting there's cancelled, but some seem to be fudging it somehow

  • Comment posted by Ortho, today at 16:02

    How can Thomas Tuchel talk of the “great risk” to players when they’re not all vaccinated? That’s the greatest risk to them and he/club should be insisting all vaccinated for the good of the squad

    • Reply posted by bobbyrobbo, today at 16:12

      bobbyrobbo replied:
      And nation

  • Comment posted by OnlySaying, today at 16:01

    Maybe if the vaccination rate was higher amongst players there wouldn't be an issue - it's not rocket science.

    • Reply posted by Matron, today at 16:05

      Matron replied:
      It’s mandatory for other professions, those who saves lives but don’t play games.

  • Comment posted by Matchstick, today at 15:58

    Money!!

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 16:00

      dogeared replied:
      Common sense

  • Comment posted by United Dreamer, today at 16:02

    So footballers training and playing together cause unprecedented levels of infection in players. But no way will thousands of fans gathering together cause an explosion of cases that the NHS can't manage. Money over health...

    • Reply posted by frankie, today at 16:16

      frankie replied:
      Good point. Clubs won't cancel for fear of having to pay back some TV money. Fans should need to prove double-jabbed to enter stadia but fear this will end up not being enforced like public transport and shops where 20-30 per cent of people don't bother to wear a mask and nothing is said/done

  • Comment posted by ralphjohn69, today at 15:55

    Finally a common sense decision.

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 16:02

      dogeared replied:
      Yup great news, covid is now manageable - the season never got disrupted by other seasonal illnesses and this now has to be the same ongoing

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 15:58

    I caught covid and the company that i worked for continued to work in my absent.
    Why are footballers treated differently. Get on with the job your paid to do.

    • Reply posted by 5 season wonder, today at 16:03

      5 season wonder replied:
      So you were absent from work while you had covid, but expect football teams to continue playing even if they lost a lot of players to covid...makes sense that.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:00

    Oooh not sure this is the right call

    Smells of money

    Bad smell

    • Reply posted by Blackfrosty, today at 16:11

      Blackfrosty replied:
      lets shut down hospitals as well, oh and airports and public transport, lets just shut everything down

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 15:59

    Money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money

    • Reply posted by boat tv, today at 16:26

      boat tv replied:
      Aha aaaah aaaaah

      All the things I could do.

  • Comment posted by evejack, today at 16:02

    Most likely spreaders - 22 on the pitch or 50000 in the stands?

    • Reply posted by old hat, today at 16:14

      old hat replied:
      Wrong you have to prove 2 vaccinations or a negative PCR before you go in, But I do understand your logic. Hang on unless you are a fan of Arsenal then you have to prove you don't believe that you are a big club!!!!

  • Comment posted by 5 season wonder, today at 15:55

    Leeds United and Newcastle United fans - commiserations.

    • Reply posted by grayboots, today at 16:15

      grayboots replied:
      Watching them getting tonked on Boxing day is more fun than midweek in April, that's for sure

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 15:59

    I think we’re back to the uncertainty we had before . Either they rule that no matches be postponed, or that all matches be postponed. They’ve sat in the fence here and achieved nothing

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 16:03

      ani4ani replied:
      ???, they have said all games to be played, hardly sitting on the fence?

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 15:58

    Sounds fair. They've all signed up to it. But if this is the case, why were Tottenham's games and the weekend games postponed. All teams could have fulfilled the fixtures with their squads. Lousy.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 16:15

      Alan replied:
      Spurs were ready to play against Leicester. It was called off because Leicester moaned it was unfair for them to have to play with a few players out injured - NOT with Covid.

  • Comment posted by R Bush, today at 15:57

    Money talks

  • Comment posted by Triffid, today at 15:57

    All about the money. That's how it works, unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 16:00

    Armchair fans across the country will be celebrating... It's tradition to play at Christmas, old boy..... Money talks yet again...

    • Reply posted by james metcalfe, today at 16:02

      james metcalfe replied:
      I think it's more about concerns over fixture congestion if they scrap all the games.

  • Comment posted by whatsthecraic, today at 15:58

    All well and good, but when your Man City, then you shall always have 13 top players and a Keeper. Worry for the rest of the teams😮

    • Reply posted by steve60, today at 16:04

      steve60 replied:
      every club has got between 20-25 in squad, when we played a game a few weeks ago, city had 2 goalies, 4 under 18s [who played the night before], and 2 players coming back from injuries on the subs bench, rest was injured

