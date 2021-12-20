Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jorginho (right) scored two penalties in the win over Leeds in December

Leeds United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for surrounding the referee during their 3-2 loss at Chelsea earlier this month.

Chris Kavanagh awarded the Blues a second penalty in the 93rd minute after teenage substitute Joe Gelhardt had equalised for Leeds.

Midfielder Jorginho converted the late spot-kick to deny Marcelo Bielsa's side a valuable point.

The defeat left Leeds six points above the relegation zone.

In a statement, the FA said: "Leeds United admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee, and accepted the standard penalty."

Since the match at Stamford Bridge Leeds have conceded 11 goals in two Premier League games and have slipped to 16th in the table.