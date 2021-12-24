Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons fought out a high-scoring Sportscene Predictions draw with James McFadden last weekend.

And for Sunday's fixtures, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is aiming to get her sixth win of the season against former Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons Kris Doolan St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30) 1-3 0-2 Aberdeen v Dundee 1-1 1-0 Dundee United v Hibernian 0-1 1-1 Hearts v Ross County 2-1 2-1 Motherwell v Livingston 2-2 1-0 Rangers v St Mirren 2-1 3-0

All games Sunday at 15:00 GMT unless stated

St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Kris' prediction: 0-2

Aberdeen v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Kris' prediction: 1-0

Dundee United v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Kris' prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kris' prediction: 2-1

Motherwell v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Kris' prediction: 1-0

Rangers v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kris' prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60 Charlie Adam 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 780 Pundits 1070