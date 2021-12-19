Last updated on .From the section Ayr

Jim Duffy was appointed manager on 1 October

Jim Duffy has left his post as Ayr United manager after just over two months in the role.

The former Hibs, Dundee and Morton boss officially stepped up from David Hopkin's assistant in October to take charge of the Scottish Championship side until the end of the season.

But since then Duffy's men have won just two games from 12, leaving them two points off bottom spot.

Davie White will take interim charge of the first team.

First team coach John Joyce also departs Somerset Park.