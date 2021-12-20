Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dan Ashworth (right, with England manager Gareth Southgate) was appointed the Football Association's director of elite development in 2012

Brighton have given Dan Ashworth permission to speak to Newcastle about their vacant director of football role.

Ashworth, 50, joined Brighton as their technical director in 2018.

He was a key figure in the work at the Football Association that led to England winning the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups, plus the Under-19 European Championships, in 2017.

Ashworth is understood to be one of a number of candidates that Newcastle are considering.

The club are being aided in their process by recruitment specialists Nolan Partners.

Ashworth, who spent six years with the Football Association before taking up his current role, is on a rolling contract at Brighton, and therefore would attract compensation if he moved to another club.

The Seagulls feel the set-up at their club is such that Ashworth may opt to stay with them.

Newcastle have already hired former Reading director of football Nicky Hammond as a consultant to help with January transfer business.