Arsenal only just made the quarter-finals after losing 4-1 to Hoffenheim

Arsenal will face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners will be at home in the first leg on 22 or 23 March, with the away leg on 30 or 31 March.

The winner will be in a semi-final against defending champions Barcelona or Real Madrid, who meet in an all-Spanish quarter-final.

Bayern Munich go up against Paris St-Germain and Juventus will play Lyon.

The Gunners edged into the knockout stage on goal difference despite a 4-1 defeat by Hoffenheim in their final group game - when a five-goal defeat would have eliminated them.

Wolfsburg eliminated Chelsea, last year's finalists, with a 4-0 win in their final group game.

Arsenal are the only English side to have won the Women's Champions League, having done so in 2007, while Wolfsburg were back-to-back winners in 2013 and 2014.

The German side knocked the Gunners out in the semi-finals on their way to winning the title in 2012-13.

A potential semi-final against Barcelona, who beat Chelsea in last year's final and blew Arsenal away in the group stage this year with 4-0 and 4-1 wins, will be the most likely outcome, with the Spanish champions taking on a Real side making their debut in the competition.

Juventus, making their first appearance in the quarter-finals, face the daunting prospect of trying to get past seven-time winners Lyon.

The winner of that tie will go on to play German champions Bayern Munich or French title holders PSG.

Quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain

Juventus v Lyon

Arsenal v Wolfsburg

Real Madrid v Barcelona