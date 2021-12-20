Last updated on .From the section Football

Northampton's game against Barrow on Saturday was also postponed because of Covid-19 cases

Two League Two games on 26 December have both been called off because of positive Covid-19 cases.

Northampton called off their home game against Walsall following "a number of positive Covid-19 cases" in the Cobblers squad.

After already seeing two home games postponed, external-link Forest Green have now informed the EFL that they cannot fulfil their trip to Newport.

These are the first games affected in the traditional Boxing Day programme.

But other fixtures are likely to be postponed around the country as national figures rise following the effect of the Omicron variant.

Northampton's club statement said: "In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained."

Newport's club statement said: "Our Boxing Day fixture at home to Forest Green Rovers is postponed. Forest Green informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Rodney Parade due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad."