Grimsby's next scheduled game is at FC Halifax Town on 26 December

Grimsby Town's National League home game with Boreham Wood on Tuesday has been called off due to an "escalating number of positive cases" within the Mariners' first-team squad.

The only other National League game scheduled for Tuesday was the Chesterfield-Notts County game, which was called off on Saturday external-link .

That came after positive Covid-19 test results in the Chesterfield squad.

Exeter City and Portsmouth have also postponed Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie.

The game, scheduled to be held at St James Park, has been called off with the agreement of both clubs and the EFL for precautionary reasons, "due to the current circumstances".

There is one other EFL Trophy tie scheduled for Tuesday, involving Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate.

Forest Green Rovers' League Two home game with Colchester United, also scheduled for Tuesday, had already been called off because of positive Covid-19 tests within the League Two leaders' squad.

The Grimsby-Boreham Wood game has been postponed for the second time in less than a month.

It was first called off on 27 November following damage to a stand roof in high winds following Storm Arwen - barely two hours before the scheduled kick-off.